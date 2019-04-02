Update: Washington State Patrol says one man was hospitalized after his car struck a Spokane County Sheriff Deputy patrol car on Highway 2 in Mead on Tuesday morning.
An update from the Washington State Patrol said Deputy Julian Covella was travelling eastbound on Farwell Rd. at Highway 2 with his patrol lights and sirens on, when 79-year-old Howard Auringer's northbound-traveling Hyundai Santa Fe collided with the patrol vehicle in the intersection.
WSP clarified that Deputy Covella was uninjured, while Auringer was transported to Holy Family Hospital by an ambulance. The cause of the crash was listed as failure to yield right of way by WSP.
Previous coverage: A Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy was struck by another driver on Highway 2 in Mead, leading to both being hospitalized with non-serious injuries on Tuesday morning.
The Deputy was responding code to a call with his lights and siren on when he was hit by an SUV at the intersection at Highway 2 & Farwell Rd. Emergency crews responded to the scene, leading to some traffic delays for those travelling on Farwell.
Both the Deputy and driver of the SUV were taken to the hospital to receive further medical attention, though no major injuries were reported.
BREAKING: Emergency crews on scene of a collision involving a @SpokaneSheriff Deputy and an SUV near Highway 2 and Farwell. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/DgU8NEJc4j— Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) April 2, 2019
UPDATE: The @SpokaneSheriff Deputy was responding code to a call with lights and siren on when he was hit by the SUV at the intersection. No major injuries. Deputy and SUV driver taken to the hospital to get checked out. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/EJY8OE2Mrs— Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) April 2, 2019