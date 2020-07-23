Update: SR-17 has reopened early Thursday morning following a crash south of Moses Lake.
WSP Trooper John Bryant says the collision involved a passenger car and commercial vehicle. The driver of the car was transported to Samaritan Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
Previous coverage: MOSES LAKE, Wash. - State Route 17 south of Moses Lake is blocked in both directions following a crash.
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant, a two-vehicle crash occurred near milepost 42, which is eight miles south of Moses Lake.
No additional information about the crash or when the roadway will reopen was currently available.
