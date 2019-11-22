SPOKANE, Wash. - A two-car crash is leading to some delays for commuters on Monroe St. in north Spokane Friday morning.
Police tell KHQ two cars crashed in the area of Rowan & Monroe, with one truck hitting a pole that led to some power lines coming down. One person was hospitalized following the crash.
One of the drivers said foggy conditions caused some visibility issues leading to the crash.
Northbound traffic is currently blocked for a few blocks on Monroe near Everett, but the scene is expected to be cleared shortly. All southbound lanes are open.
Avista is currently not reporting any outages in the area due to the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.