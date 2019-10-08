Watch again

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Firefighters say one person is in critical condition following a one-vehicle crash in Liberty Lake early Tuesday morning.

First responders from the Spokane Valley Fire Department, Spokane County Fire District 8, AMR Spokane and Liberty Lake Police each responded to the crash at Harvest Parkway and Mission Ave.

Upon arrival, crews upgraded the crash to an extrication response, bringing in more personnel and specialized equipment. The person was removed from the vehicle quickly and taken to a local hospital, where firefighters say they are in critical condition.

"Thank you to [fellow first responders] for responding quickly to assist us to give the patient the best possible outcome," Spokane Valley Firefighters said.