One victim is in critical condition after being shot in Pasco Tuesday evening.
According to Pasco Police, the shooting happened on the 800 block of Ruby Street around 6:30 p.m.
Police said it appears to be a targeted single incident and is not random. They also said it does not appear to be gang related.
Detectives are on the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 509-628-0333.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.