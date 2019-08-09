There is heavy police presence at the Division St. bridge in downtown Spokane Friday morning as a Spokane County pursuit has lead to a water rescue situation.
A vehicle led police on a high-speed pursuit that started in Airway Heights before becoming disabled on the bridge after losing tires. A woman was detained, but a man fled on foot into the Spokane River
Police and K9 units began searching around the Spokane River for the suspect. After discovering he was in the river, first responders and rescue crews are working to retrieve him.
KHQ has also learned the suspect possibly sustained injuries while fleeing.
This story is developing.