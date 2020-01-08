One in hospital after multi car crash in Spokane Valley

One is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a three car crash in Spokane Valley.
According to officials, the accident happened on the intersection of Trent Avenue and Barker Road.
The crash is cleared and roads are reopen.
