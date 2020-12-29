Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT... A winter storm will impact much of central to eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle on Wednesday. Precipitation will start out as snow for much of the region Wednesday morning with a transition to rain as a wedge of warm air extends across the eastern basin, Palouse and into the Spokane-Coeur d'Alene corridor. Storm total snow accumulations will depend on how aggressively warm air surges northward. Heavy snowfall is most most likely in northeast Washington and the northern Idaho Panhandle. Mountain passes in the Cascades and north Idaho will also receive significant accumulations. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, Oakesdale, Tekoa, Uniontown, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Cheney, Davenport, Rockford, and Fairfield. * WHEN...From 1 AM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute and may impact the evening commute on Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will transition over to rain on the Palouse in the afternoon. A rain-snow mix will also be possible in Spokane Wednesday afternoon and evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&