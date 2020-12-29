SPOKANE, Wash. - One out of three Spokane utility customers are more than two months late on their bills, according to our news partners at the Spokesman-Review.
The City of Spokane is saying small donations as small as a dollar or five dollars will help keep the lights on for people struggling.
Early in the pandemic, the City of Spokane paused utilities shut offs and handed out over $100,000 in assistance through a program called U-Help.
The program helped pay for energy bills and city utility bills for water, sewer, stormwater and garbage services.
According to the City's website, 542 people have made a donation.
U-Help says on their website that small donations attached to your monthly utility bill can help families who are in need for the first time ever because of the pandemic.
Right now, the City is owed around $4.8 million in overdue utility cash
There are other programs available for people in need, Project Share provide emergency energy assistance to those who are not eligible for heating assistance or who have exhausted all other available energy assistance sources.
For help from U-Help and Snap you can reach out by calling this number: (509) 456-SNAP
To make a donation to U-Help you can follow this link.
