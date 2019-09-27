PORTLAND, Ore. - An officer-involved shooting at the Portland International Airport left a person with non life-threatening injuries Friday morning.
According to KGW, a person was shot by a Port of Portland officer outside the baggage claim area at PDX Airport.
The person was hospitalized but is expected to survive. The officer involved was not injured.
Delays are expected in the area as the baggage claim pickup area is closed. A ride share pickup area remains open.
What we know: Officer-involved shooting involving Port of Portland police officer outside baggage claim. Officer not injured. One person taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. #KGWNews #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/FZj1xoK46C— Christine Pitawanich (@CPitawanichKGW) September 27, 2019