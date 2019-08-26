COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after they were ejected from their vehicle following a rollover crash on State Highway 41.
The crash happened just south of Spirit Lake, Idaho.
Officers say 31-year-old Christian Kreiger was traveling northbound in a red 1994 Toyota 4-Runner when he lost control.
Kreiger drove off the east side of the highway, over-corrected and then crossed over the west side of the highway before rolling once.
Kreiger was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Kootenai Health with critical injuries. His condition is not known at this time.
Idaho State Police said Kreiger was not wearing his seat belt, and the crash is still under investigation.