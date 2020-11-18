STEVENS COUNTY, WA- A man was killed Wednesday when the pickup he was driving crossed the centerline on Highway 395 and collided with an SUV.
80-year-old Everett Reynolds was driving his 2003 Ford Ranger pickup south on Highway 395 about 5 miles north of Loon Lake when he lost control, crossed the centerline and collided with a 2018 Ford Explorer in the northbound lane.
Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Explorer was injured in the accident and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for treatment.
The only passengers in either vehicle were the drivers. Washington State Patrol says drugs and/or alcohol did not play a role in the collision. No charges have been filed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.