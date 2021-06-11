SPOKANE COUNTY- A man was killed Thursday when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving in west Spokane County, crashing it through a backyard fence at a residence on W. Sugar Street.
The investigation into the crash shows that the man, who is described as in his 30s, was driving a 2018 Tesla traveling at high speeds before the crash. Although the vehicle was not his, it appears he did have permission to drive it.
Just after 7:00pm on Thursday, the man was traveling north on S. Mallon Road approaching Hallett Road while speeding. He did not slow down at the intersection, losing control of the Tesla which slid off the roadway into a vacant lot before crashing through the fence.
The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, another male in his 30s, received medical attention at the scene but was not taken to the hospital. The passenger told deputies that he had told the driver to slow down multiple times.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.