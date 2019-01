The Shoshone County Sheriff's office says one person was killed in a logging accident on Friday near Calder, Idaho.

Deputies say a witness told them a crew member of Goicoechea Logging INC., Joseph W. Johnston Jr, 32 years of age, Post Falls, was operating a processor when the ground underneath gave way sending the machine down the hillside approximately 450 feet.

Johnston was thrown from the machine was fatally injured.