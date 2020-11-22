SPOKANE VALLEY, WA- One person is dead after being shot by Spokane County Sheriffs Deputies after a chase in Spokane Valley Sunday night.
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says that at around 6:45pm, deputies saw a vehicle driving erratically and began pursuing it.
Deputies pursued the vehicle, which hit other vehicles in the area before deputies attempted to stop them near the intersection of Sprague Ave and University Rd.
After using a patrol car to temporarily stop the vehicle, the suspect began driving at two deputies, at which point shots were fired. The suspect was killed.
Sheriff Knezovich says that information is limited at the moment and that all information is preliminary at this time. They are continuing to investigate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.