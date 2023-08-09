TYLER, Wash. - One lane of eastbound I-90 is open after a semi-truck rollover caused an ammonium nitrate spill that closed the roadway yesterday.
According to the Washington State Department of transportation, cleanup is still underway in the area so the right lane will remain closed until further notice.
Good news: one lane of eastbound I-90 is back OPEN!— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 9, 2023
This after it was closed last night due to an overturned tanker that spilled hazardous material. Cleanup is still occurring in the area and right lane will remain closed until further notice. https://t.co/dKDP3xA0a3
Eastbound I-90 remains closed after a semi-truck rollover closed the roadway and prompted evacuations for Tyler residents Tuesday night due to an ammonium nitrate spill.
According to Washington State Patrol, the crash was reported just after 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 8, closing down I-90 entirely. First responders arriving to the scene found an overturned semi-truck leaking hazardous material.
Investigation into the crash showed the driver of the truck had suffered a heart attack prior to losing control of the semi. He collided with the median, sending the truck briefly airborne before it crashed down and rolled onto its side. The driver was wearing his seatbelt, which WSP PIO Greg Riddell said likely saved his life.
The truck weighed around 106,000 pounds, 56,000 of which was ammonium nitrate. The truck was also leaking diesel from its fuel tank.
Ammonium nitrate is often used as a fertilizer and is not toxic to humans. However, it is a chemical oxidizer, which means spills of the chemical act as fuel for fires, even without oxygen to burn. In certain circumstances, such as high temperatures, strong shock, or compression. If mixed with other materials, such as chlorides, cobalt, or nickel, an explosion is possible.
Due to the potential fire risk, eastbound I-90 remains closed in the area while hazmat crews work to to clear the ammonium nitrate. While initially estimated to open by 10 a.m., the closure has been extended.
Washington State Department of Transportation warns the lanes may be closed for most of the day, depending on progress. A detour along SR-904 has been set up, and commuters should allow for an extra half-hour of travel time.
Tanker is upright once again. We still have a ways to go with cleanup before eastbound I-90 can reopen.— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 9, 2023
Those using EB I-90 should plan an additional half hour of travel time using SR 904 through Cheney.
Still not ETA to reopen the roadway. pic.twitter.com/eNJkJEv4fG