Vault police light image

POST FALLS, Idaho -- Post Falls Police have arrested a man involved in a shooting late Saturday night. 

At roughly 7:22 pm, Police received several 911 calls about shots fired at Q'Emiln Park. Officers responded to the area and found cars with damage and crowds of people fleeing the area. 

Police say that several shots were fired from a pistol near the ticket booth towards the boat launch. At this time, there is no indication anyone was hit by the shots or injured. One person was taken into custody for being a felon in possession of a firearm. His name will be released at a later date. The firearm used in the incident has been recovered and taken into evidence.

The park is currently closed as police investigate the shooting. The park will reopen later in the day. There is no safety risk to the community.

At the time of this incident, police describe large amounts of citizens at the park and believe that many people witnessed this incident. They are asking witnesses to contact Detective Johnson at 208-773-6348. You may also email your information to detectives@postfallspolice.com. They are interested in receiving any video recorded at the park around the time of this incident.
 
The Post Falls Police Department will release further information about this incident as it becomes available.

