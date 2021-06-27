POST FALLS, Idaho -- Post Falls Police have arrested a man involved in a shooting late Saturday night.
At roughly 7:22 pm, Police received several 911 calls about shots fired at Q'Emiln Park. Officers responded to the area and found cars with damage and crowds of people fleeing the area.
Police say that several shots were fired from a pistol near the ticket booth towards the boat launch. At this time, there is no indication anyone was hit by the shots or injured. One person was taken into custody for being a felon in possession of a firearm. His name will be released at a later date. The firearm used in the incident has been recovered and taken into evidence.
The park is currently closed as police investigate the shooting. The park will reopen later in the day. There is no safety risk to the community.