BRIDGEPORT, Wash. - A man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Bridgeport early Saturday.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a report of a gunshot victim in the 400 block of Crane Orchard road.
When they arrived, deputies learned 32-year-old Benjamin Pineda-Castejon, had sustained two gunshot wounds.
As a result of an initial investigation, 29-year-old Jamie Valdovinos-Sanchez, was arrested and booked into Okanogan County Jail for first degree assault.
Pineda-Castejon was transported to the hospital and was released several hours later.
Authorities say there are no public safety concerns at this time and the investigation is ongoing.