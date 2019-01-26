Handcuffs

BRIDGEPORT, Wash. - A man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Bridgeport early Saturday.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a report of a gunshot victim in the 400 block of Crane Orchard road. 

When they arrived, deputies learned 32-year-old Benjamin Pineda-Castejon, had sustained two gunshot wounds.

As a result of an initial investigation, 29-year-old Jamie Valdovinos-Sanchez, was arrested and booked into Okanogan County Jail for first degree assault.

Pineda-Castejon was transported to the hospital and was released several hours later. 

Authorities say there are no public safety concerns at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

