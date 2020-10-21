One man arrested on Idaho felony warrant, another booked after multiple loaded firearms found in hotel room

UPDATE: OCT. 21 AT 5:45 A.M.
Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Spokane Police Department's Patrol Anti-Crime Team (PACT), Special Investigation Unit (SIU) and Neighborhood Resource Officers (NRO's), took Daniel Haslage (26) into custody at the Apple Tree Inn in the 9500 block of North Division on a felony warrant out of Idaho.
Police said Haslage not only had the felony warrant, but is a suspect in multiple crimes spanning three states. Officers were able to take him into custody without incident, although he was found in possession of a loaded firearm.
Police believed there were additional people still in the room that were armed. Police said the people originally refused to cooperate with police, so additional resources were necessary to bring the incident to a peaceful resolution.
SWAT, Hostage Negotiators, K9, the Explosives Disposal Unit, Spokane Fire Department and AMR responded.
Around 10:30 p.m., police said a search warrant was granted for the room. According to police, an additional adult has been detained and was taken into custody without further incident. Police also said multiple loaded firearms were found in the room.
The investigation is ongoing and according to police, charges will be forthcoming.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Apple Tree Inn on Division has been evacuated due to a SWAT standoff.
Spokane Police said they arrived on scene when they received information that a wanted man was in one of the rooms.
One man has been taken into custody.
Police said there are more people in the room who are not cooperating with officers.
Traffic is blocked on Country Homes and Division.
