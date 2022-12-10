SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department has the man who fell into the Spokane River is dead. Police and rescue crews remain on scene
Last Updated: Dec. 10 at 2:15 p.m.
Spokane rescue crews are currently responding to a water rescue near the Spokane Police Training Academy after a reported male unintentionally slipped into in the Spokane River.
Sargent Kannberg from the Spokane Police Department told NonStop Local on scene that a man was walking on the south side of the riverbank when offers on training told him to leave. That's when the man slipped and fell into the river.
According to Sargent Kannberg, the man went under the water and police attempted a rescue. Medical and fire aid were called on scene.
Right now, rescue crews are attempting to locate the man using drones and divers.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.