SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead and another in custody following a shooting on Sunday night in west central Spokane, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD).
On Aug. 21, just before 11 p.m., SPD responded to reports of a shooting on the 1300 block of west Shannon Ave. Officers arrived to the scene to find both an adult male victim and the suspect.
Officers detained the suspect, identified as 68-year-old Duarte Cordero, and he was booked into Spokane County Jail for second-degree murder.
Cordero has a criminal history, including a 1990 conviction for first-degree murder. As a felon, he is not allowed to lawfully possess firearms.
The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, but despite best efforts by first responders and medical personnel, he succumbed to his injuries. His identity will be released by the medical examiner's office at a later date.
Investigations are on-going. SPD says they believe this was not a random incident.
