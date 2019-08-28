First responders were on scene of a two-car crash in northwest Spokane Wednesday morning, requiring an extrication and sending one man to the hospital with serious injuries.
The crash occurred just after 4 a.m. at N. Ash and W. Wellesley. Spokane Fire says the driver of one of the cars refused medical treatment, while a man in the other car had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Ash & Wellesley was shut down for about an hour, but Ash has since reopened and Wellesley is expected to be reopened around 6 a.m.
The cause is under investigation.