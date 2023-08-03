One man in custody after early morning car chase through the streets of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is custody after a car chase early this morning in Spokane.  

According to police on scene, a man started a car chase near Airway Heights and ended on Second Avenue and Lincoln Street with his car crashing at the Divine's gas station in downtown Spokane.
 
About a dozen units were on scene when KHQ NonStop Local arrived, including units from Spokane Police, Spokane Valley Police, and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. Police say other law enforcement vehicles were damaged during the chase that ultimately ended downtown, but we are waiting for confirmation on how many vehicles and the extent of damage.
 
Officers say the man who crashed the car is in custody at this hour but we have yet to learn his identity. Authorities also say no one was seriously hurt.
 
As of 2:30 a.m. this morning roads are blocked off at Lincoln Street and Third Avenue and Wall Street and Second Avenue. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.

