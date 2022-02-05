A 27-year-old man is in the Spokane County Jail after police say he stabbed another man in downtown Spokane late Friday night.
Spokane Police say there was a call to 911 just after 11:00pm from an apartment complex near 2nd and Browne. The caller stated two men were arguing.
About 15 minutes later, multiple calls came into 911 saying a man had been stabbed.
Officers arrived on scene and along with firefighters rendered first-aid to the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.
The suspect, James Speelman, was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Assault.