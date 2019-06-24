UPDATE: Seattle Central Community College's lock down has been lifted following reports that a suspect involved in a prior shooting was spotted in a campus classroom.
Seattle Police officers searched the campus for the suspect, reported to be a while man in his 50s, but weren't able to locate him.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting and what led up to the incident. They will remain on scene through the evening.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SEATTLE, WA-- Seattle Police are investigating a possible shooting near Cal Anderson Park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Seattle Central College was put into lock down following reports that the shooting suspect had been spotted on campus.
Seattle Police responded to the call just after 8 p.m. Monday night.
When they arrived at the intersection of Broadway and Howell Street, they found one victim, a 28-year-old man, who was shot three times.
The victim was transported Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.
Seattle Department of Transportation tweeted all lanes on Broadway at E. Howell Street were completely blocked.
Right now there is no suspect information available.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.