SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department confirmed the man who fell into the Spokane River on Saturday is dead.
According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), the man was walking along the south bank of the river near the Spokane Police Training Academy when police told him he couldn't be there, and that he should turn around.
He ignored their instructions and continued walking along snow-covered riverbank. At that point, police saw him slip into the river and go under the water.
The Spokane Fire Department took over the scene and launched a search for the man. Around 2:30 p.m., they recovered his body, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Last Updated: Dec. 10 at 2:15 p.m.
Spokane rescue crews are currently responding to a water rescue near the Spokane Police Training Academy after a reported male unintentionally slipped into in the Spokane River.
Sergeant Kannberg from the Spokane Police Department told NonStop Local on scene that a man was walking on the south side of the riverbank when offers on training told him to leave. That's when the man slipped and fell into the river.
According to Kannberg, the man went under the water and police attempted a rescue. Medical and fire aid were called on scene.
Right now, rescue crews are attempting to locate the man using drones and divers.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.