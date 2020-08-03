SPOKANE, Wash. - A motorcycle rider was killed after striking a deer that jumped into the roadway.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, initial information indicates that two motorcycle riders had been traveling north on Argonne on Sunday, August 2, when a deer jumped in front of the lead driver. The driver was unable to avoid the collision in time.
Deputies arrived to the area of Argonne and Stoneman/Bruce at approximately 9:30 p.m. along with Spokane County Fire District 9 firefighters who began life-saving efforts. Unfortunately, the driver of the first motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The rider had been wearing a helmet.
The second motorcyclist was reportedly able to take evasive action at the time of the crash and went off the roadway. He did not sustain any serious injuries and declined medical attention at the scene.
Witnesses said the riders had not been driving recklessly or speeding.
The name of the deceased will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office at a later time if appropriate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.