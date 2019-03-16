KAMIAH, Idaho - One man was killed in a crash on US12 west of Kamiah.
According to Idaho State Police, a Jeep Cherokee driven by 69-year-old Douglas Hurlburt of Cottonwood, was traveling westbound toward Lewiston Saturday.
The vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason and hit a rock wall, flipped end over end several times before coming to rest on its roof.
Police say a female juvenile passenger was able to crawl out of the vehicle. A passerby removed Hurlburt from his seat belt and pulled him away as the vehicle caught fire.
CPR was attempted on Hurlburt but was unsuccessful. The female juvenile was taken by ambulance to Clearwater Valley Hospital where she was treated for minor injures and released to her mother.
Police say both occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.