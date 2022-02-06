SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -One man is dead after a shooting in Spokane Valley on Sunday night.
Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the Village Square Apartments near North Argonne and East Montgomery at around 6 p.m.
Once they arrived, deputies found the victim and attempted lifesaving measures, but the victim died at the scene.
Deputies say preliminary interviews with witness indicate there may have been an argument before the shots were fired.
Right now, Spokane Valley Police and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are still on the scene investigating. They are also trying to find the suspect, who took off on foot. Deputies say it is still early in the investigation.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.