SPOKANE, Wash. - One man was killed in a three-car crash at North Argonne Rd. and East Bigelow Gulch Monday morning.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, a Ford truck was traveling southbound on Argonne Rd. and drifted into the northbound lanes, striking a Honda car and causing it to roll over and hit a GMC truck.
The man driving the Honda was pronounced deceased at the scene. The man driving the GMC truck didn't appear injured and was medically evaluated at the scene.
The driver of the Ford was transported to the hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries. Investigators determined he was the causing driver, and probable cause for impairment was established to obtain a search warrant for a blood sample.
Argonne Rd. is closed at Bigelow Gulch and traffic is being directed to Bruce Rd. as the investigation continues. The SCSO says charges are expected in the future.
