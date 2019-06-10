HULBERT, Oklahoma- One country boy went viral with his creative way of celebrating Pride Month.
Cody Barlow posted a photo of his pickup truck on Facebook with a decorative tailgate, just for Pride Month.
Barlow says supporting Pride Month and the LGBTQ+ community is important to him because he has seen first hand the effects of negatively and "hatred" towards his family members and friends.
Barlow used rolls of colored tape to create the pride flag. Then using mailbox letters wrote out "Not all country boys are bigots" and "Happy Pride Month" surrounding the flag.
You can read Barlow's full Facebook post here.