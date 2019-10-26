When you put your baby to sleep tonight, take the blanket or stuffed animal out of their crib. Everyday across the US, studies show around 10 babies are dying from SIDS or "Sudden Infant Death Syndrome." But, researchers are finding, about 90% of those deaths are preventable.
Saturday, the Inland Northwest SIDS Foundation celebrated a man who just finished walking more 600 miles across Idaho, teaching parents how to safely put their baby to sleep.
Bart Buckendorf, also known as "The Alone Back Crib Guy," has been walking since September 11th, visiting more than 30 towns and educating people about the "ABC's of Safe Sleeping."
Bart said the people he's met have been grateful for his mission, especially people who have lost a child to SIDS.
"They're very appreciative of what I'm doing, because they don't want other parents to have that same pain," Bart said. "That's how everyone feels about it, if we can figure this out, and we can educate people to put their babies alone, on a back, in their crib, we can stop a lot of this pain for parents in the future."
Bart has been an EMT and paramedic in Idaho for more than 35 years. The calls he hates the most, are ones where a baby had died in their sleep. After seeing too many of these heart-breaking situations, Bart started wondering if there something in the crib that was smothering the babies.
That's how Bart started teaching the "ABC's of Safe Sleep."
The A, means lone. Your baby needs to be alone in its crib. No blanket, no pillow, crib bumpers, other babies, pets, and especially, no adults. The Inland Northwest SIDS Foundation recommends using a sleep sack.
The B, means the baby needs to be put to sleep on their back, unless the baby is able to roll over on their own.
The C stands for crib. When babies sleep on couches, on your chest, or in a car seat that's not in the car, Bart says a baby's head can fall into “head on chin” position, which blocks their airway. Bart also stressed that babies should never be sleeping in an adult's bed, because research shows SIDS is five times higher when parents sleep with their infant.
