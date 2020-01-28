VALLEY, Wash. - The Valley School District says there were no major injuries after one of its school buses was involved in a slide-off crash Monday afternoon.
According to Valley SD, school bus #8 slid on its side off the road Monday during the PM route. Emergency services and district resources responded to the scene.
There was one minor injury and no major injuries reported. Medical staff worked to release all students that were on the bus to parents/guardians.
"The safety of our students is our primary concern and we thank the emergency responders for their assistance," Valley SD said.
