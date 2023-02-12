'One more chapter in the history of East Central:' WSDOT removes bridge over I-90 over safety concerns

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Magnolia Street Bridge connected the northern part of Spokane's East Central to its southern portion over I-90 for more than five decades.
After one night's work, it's gone.
TIMELAPSE - many of you asked for a timelapse of the removal of the Magnolia St. pedestrian bridge over I-90 last night. Was a little slow to start, but crews made the pick of the bridge around 2:30am. pic.twitter.com/Vy6smEes1A— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) February 12, 2023
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) shared in late January an inspection found the bridge was irreparably damaged, and it would have to be removed. Crews took care of it overnight, only closing I-90 for about 12 hours.
For most Spokanites, that closure of I-90, during a high-profile Gonzaga men's basketball game, and a second closure next weekend, are the beginning and the end of the consequences of the loss of the bridge. For many living in the East Central neighborhood, this is another chapter in a long story of being divided by the freeway.
"When I was a kid, we wouldn't have been able to see our friends... or go to the youth group if it wasn't there, because it would have been too much of a walk to all the way around either way," said Kim Friddle.
That experience is common, and integral to the history of East Central. The Spokane Regional Health District worked with Frank Oesterheld of the Spokane Historical Society to create a virtual tour highlighting the "devastating effects of the I-90 freeway" on the neighborhood.
The project is a collection of interviews with residents of the neighborhood, many of whom witnessed the construction of the freeway, some others who moved to the neighborhood long after the project's completion.
One resident who participated in the project and witnessed the building of the freeway called it "a very graphic, if not shocking display of what a major infrastructure change can have on a neighborhood."
"I-90 might have been good for Spokane, but it was not good for [the East Central] neighborhood," another participant said.
Spokane City Councilmember Betsy Wilkerson said for safety reasons, she's glad to see WSDOT take down the bridge, but she's concerned about how it got so bad and the lack of communication from the department.
"It's one more chapter in the history of East Central," said Wilkerson. "If it had been in any other more affluent neighborhood, the homeowners would have got a letter in the mail."
Wilkerson called on WSDOT to come out with a commitment on what their process is going to be to resolve the issue. She also said this is a great opportunity for the department to reach out to the community for feedback.
For its part, WSDOT plans to replace the pedestrian bridge, likely along with the completion of the North Spokane Corridor. In the meantime, the department said it's exploring options to connect the two sides of the freeway sometime this spring.
"We understand taking out a pedestrian bridge is a big deal, especially in the East Central neighborhood," said WSDOT Spokesperson Ryan Overton. "We are very acutely aware this is very close to a park, there are likely students that access this to get them to and from school, it gets them over a very busy interstate."
But for now, the only way around is a detoured route along I-90, to an overpass east of where the bridge used to be. NonStop Local's Adam Schwager walked that route to see how long it would take. Instead of an approximately three-minute walk over the bridge, a pedestrian walking a healthy pace will spend around 14 minutes to get to the other side.