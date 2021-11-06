Soak in the sunshine during the day today, as our next system arrives late tonight. The bulk of this system happens overnight and into early Tuesday morning. It's time to grab those winter coats, as this system could bring us our first snowfall of the year in Spokane. If we do see any snow, it will be wet snow and accumulations will be little to none.
One more day of sunshine!
- Jessica Raney Weekend Weather Forecaster
-
- Updated
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
42°F
Cloudy
48°F / 33°F
8 PM
42°F
9 PM
42°F
10 PM
42°F
11 PM
41°F
12 AM
40°F
Most Popular
Articles
- Two missing females found in Panhandle National Forest, one was deceased
- Spokane residents are fed up with neighbor's nuisance house
- Spokane police: Man arrested believed 19-year-old he allegedly murdered sold daughter into sex trafficking ring
- Spokane County Sheriff's Office advertising jobs in Times Square, ad agency misspells 'Washington'
- Video shows students attacking peer on SPS bus
- 'I'm appalled': Sheriff Knezovich responds to Times Square billboard controversy
- EXCLUSIVE: Fiance of father accused of murder breaks silence
- Injured moose and her calves seek refuge in quiet cul-de-sac
- Heavy police presence responding to shots fired in west Spokane
- Post Falls Police: Woman found razor blade in Halloween Candy
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2021 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.