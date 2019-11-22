Sunny skies expected this afternoon, with daytime highs in the low to mid 40's.
Saturday starts with fog and freezing fog and then multiple systems move in overnight Saturday into Sunday picking up winds, with gust to 25 mph and bringing light valley rain and mountain snow (snow levels are between 4000-4500') into Sunday.
Monday through Wednesday a series of storms and colder temperatures bring the chance of snow to the valley floors just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. We will continue to fine tune our forecast as models come into better agreement on timing and potential snow totals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.