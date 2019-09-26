SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One man has died after a crash between motorcycles in Spokane Valley Wednesday night. The other remains in critical condition.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Spokane Valley deputies first responded to a reported motorcycle crash on Appleway near Dartmouth at about 9:00 pm Wednesday.
Initial witness information said four motorcycles had been traveling east on Appleway Blvd. Two of the sport bikes accelerated heavily, pulling away from the second pair at a high rate of speed.
Both motorcycles failed to negotiate the slight right curve and both hit the curb and sidewalk on the north side of the roadway, according to the Sheriff's Office. The bikes went down independently of each other and came to rest more than 300 feet away.
Both men who'd been riding the motorcycles sustained severe and life-threatening injuries. Spokane Valley Fire arrived quickly at the scene and gave medical care. The men were taken to the hospital where one later succumbed to his injuries. The other was last known to be listed in critical condition.
Traffic Unit investigators responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation. Both riders were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.
Speed and intoxicants are believed to be contributing factors in the crash.