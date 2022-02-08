Victim of the shooting Monday, Mark Hill, an employee of Fred Meyer, is fighting for his life in the hospital. Hill's friends and family are asking for blood donations, they said that Hill's blood type is O+ and they need your help.
Friend and coworker of Hill's, Cheryl Irwin, said he's known for being a handworker.
"He is very well-liked, he's a hard worker, so great with the customers, he is probably one of my favorite people to work with," Irwin said.
Now he's working hard, while fighting for his life. Irwin said he was shot in the chest twice, and is undergoing life-saving surgery, but is still in critical condition. She said she's worked at Fred Meyer for 40 years, and that Hill has for more than 20. Irwin wasn't working when the shooting happened Monday, but "This is my second family, so it touched me really hard," she said.
She also shared that through all the time she's known Hill, he always takes the hard times, and makes them better.
"He always has good things to say, even if it's a bad day, he always makes the best of it," Irwin said. She added that his personality always shines through.
Hill's friends and family said if you live in the Richland area, you can donate blood at the Red Cross donation center down the road from Fred Meyer.
Hill's friends and family have also created a GoFundMe to help with his hospital bills. To donate, click here.