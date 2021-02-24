BALDWIN PARK, Calif. - Officials are asking, "is it a fake passenger or a Disneyland animatronic trying to assimilate to normal life outside the park?"
A driver in Baldwin Park, California attempted to drive in the carpool lane by placing a lifelike mannequin in the passenger seat.
"One of the best dummies we have ever seen," California Highway Patrol wrote on Facebook. "Nice try, driver. Here’s your ticket!”
CHP said at least he was following COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask.
