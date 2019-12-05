SPOKANE, Wash. - As a death investigation in Hillyard continues, we're learning more about the man who was crushed by a truck he was working on in his driveway.
"Very giving. Anytime you needed help, he was there to help, anything," a family friend of the man said. She wanted to remain anonymous, but said she's known the man for years.
"Well, he was a very, very generous man. He always took very good care of his daughter," she said.
She said the man's name was Ron, which is also what multiple neighbors and friends said as well. They also said Ron was always working on cars.
"He's restored, I don't know how many different vehicles, and safety was always number one. So I would say it was more of a freak accident," the family friend said.
There's been no word from authorities yet about how exactly the truck collapsed.
