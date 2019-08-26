A test drive of a car from a local dealership quickly turned into a kidnapping situation, leading to a pursuit with police before multiple patrol cars were damaged and one officer was injured Saturday afternoon.
Saturday around 2 p.m., Spokane Police received a call from an employee of Dave Smith's Nissan, advising he was on a test drive with a couple and the driver was refusing to return the car to the lot or let them out of the vehicle.
The employee stayed on the phone with police to and helped them eventually locate the car, with patrol units attempting to pull it over. The driver didn't stop and continued at relatively-low speeds, with the employee still unable to escape.
The victim advised that the woman was stating she wasn't going to pull over and he thought she was going to harm him. A police dispatcher could hear the woman in the background during the 911 call, with the woman exclaiming she knew he was on the phone with police but she wouldn't stop.
The low-speed chase continued into a parking lot, and officers attempted to block the vehicle in, but she avoided them and continued out of the lot and back onto the street while increasing their speed.
The driver ended up in the area of 14th & Latawa, a dead end, and officers again tried to block the vehicle in. She then drove through the police cars, striking three of them.
An officer recognized the event was escalating to a higher-level of danger to the victim and the public at large, so a sergeant struck the vehicle with his patrol car, effectively ending the incident.
The suspect and officer sustained minor injuries, with both being transported to the ER for evaluations. Three SPD black-and-white vehicles and the sergeant's vehicle were damaged.
The suspect, 32-year-old Kasandra Ayala was charged with kidnapping, taking a motor vehicle without permission, and several counts of assault. SPD says she has had prior contact with law enforcement in the area.