On Thursday, The Salvation Army Kettle Counters in Spokane discovered the generous donation of a solid gold 1 ounce coin, which was wrapped in a $100 bill. That ounce of gold is worth nearly $1,200.
It's been a tradition for a veteran firefighter to make such a donation and just like last year, this firefighter included a note explaining the reason for the gift.
"The appreciation for your care in times past will never be forgotten as long as any of us old guys are still able to say thank you. It has been my honor and privilege to say thanks for the past few years. Thanks guys. You are all class. Just a beat up old firefighter."
The Salvation Army of Spokane responded to that letter, saying in a statement: "We, at the Salvation Army, wish you, dear firefighter, a Merry Christmas. Your donation helps bring smiles to the faces of hundreds of families, women and children being served through TSA Spokane this holiday season. We hope your example moves others to give generously of their cash, coins, and even checks (which allows us to give receipts to our donors.) This is a blessing that keeps on giving, and we are all reminded of the reason for the season. Merry Christmas!"