CHENEY, Wash. - One man is in police custody after he allegedly assaulted a female student while protesting on Eastern Washington University's campus mall Thursday.
According to the Eastern Washington University Police Department, the man arrived with two other men to preach religious messages about homosexuality and the bible in the campus mall.
Students on campus allege the men were making racist, anti-LGBTQ and hateful comments to students while holding signs that echoed their statements and featured bible verses.
EWU students who disagreed with the messages being shouted started gathering in front of the three men, telling them to leave campus.
EWU Campus Police Officers were called in to separate the groups of protestors and counter-protestors when things began to escalate.
Additional agencies were called in for back up, including the Associated Students of Eastern Washington University President who called for the EWU counter-protesters to disperse and avoid giving the group of men the platform they wanted.
According to the EWU Campus Police Department, one student was taken away in handcuffs but was later released and was not charged.
The original protestor who allegedly assaulted a student attempted to flee campus but was later found and arrested.
