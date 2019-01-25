One person arrested after reported fight in Quincy restaurant parking lot

QUNICY, Wash. - One man was arrested following reports of a fight outside a Quincy restaurant.
According to the Quincy Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance call at Tikis Bar and Grill early Friday morning. Employees at the restaurant had called in a fight in the parking lot that led to gunshots being fired.
Officers arrived and determined several unknown supjects had fled the scene before police arrived. However, one suspect was found and detained for being in unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to police, 31-year-old Jose Contreras, was later booked into the Grant County Jail.
There was evidence at the scene that at least two seperate firearms were involved, according to police. It's currently unknown what led up to the fight in the parking lot.
"This situation could have been much worse and we are very lucky nobody was hurt," Qunicy Police Captain Green said
Officers are continuing to investigate the incident.
Police ask anyone with information about what happened to please contact them at (209)787-2222 incident number 19QU0165.