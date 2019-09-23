SPOKANE, Wash. - One person is being checked out by firefighters after they were exposed to large amounts of smoke following a small kitchen fire in an apartment building in Downtown Spokane Monday afternoon.
The fire broke out just before 3 p.m. in the apartment building above Boo Radley's on the corner of Howard Street and Spokane Falls Blvd.
Fire crews said the fire started when something was left on the stove and started to smoke. There was no real damage done to the apartment, just a lot of smoke.
Out of caution, several Spokane Fire crews were called to the scene in case the fire started to spread.
One lane of Spokane Falls Blvd. is shut down while crews work on clearing the scene.