One person dead, 2 juveniles hurt in crash near Regal and Thurston

Updated Coverage
Witnesses report that one vehicle was driving east on Thurston at a high speed and failed to stop for the stop sign at Regal. That vehicle collided with a second vehicle traveling southbound on Regal. The two occupants of the second vehicle were transported to the hospital and treated for their injuries. They are expected to be released with non-life threatening injuries.
The man from the first vehicle succumbed to his injuries in transport to the hospital.
This crash is still under investigation. If you witnessed it or have any additional information about this incident please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 reference incident number 2020-20180709.
Previous Coverage
SPOKANE, Wash - One person has died and 2 juveniles were hurt in a crash near Regal and Thurston Tuesday night.
Spokane Police say the crash happened around 11pm.
Its not clear what caused the crash, but investigators say it appears the driver who caused the crash was speeding.
The driver went through a fence, a bush, rolled a few times then crashed into a power pole, knocking out power to the area.
Avista is on scene restoring power to the area.
The two juveniles involved were in a separate vehicle. They were both taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
Currently, Regal northbound is blocked between 37th and 44th streets.
