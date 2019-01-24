Update:

Spokane Police have arrested Ashley Horning for murder.

Stevens Elementary is no longer in lockdown.

Previous Coverage:

SPOKANE - One person is dead and a woman is on the run after a shooting at Cataldo and Crestline.

Spokane Police have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Ashley Horning.

She was last seen running North on Crestline wearing all black. Police say she is a 5'7 white female.

Police say don't approach her as she is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Stevens Elementary is on lockdown due to the heavy police activity.

