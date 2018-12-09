SPOKANE, Wash. - One resident has been displaced after a house fire in North Spokane.
The Spokane Fire Department responded to the call just after 9:30 p.m. Friday night in the 600 block of E Wellesley Avenue.
Crews found a two-story, single-family home with fire coming out the second floor windows and smoke coming from multiple windows and the roof vents.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within 15 minutes, while also ventilating and searching for possible victims.
The home sustained fire and heavy smoke damage throughout.
One resident of the home was displaced by the fire. There were no injuries reported.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.