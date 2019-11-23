WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - Two people are recovering Saturday afternoon after they were involved in a single car rollover crash on Colfax Airport Road near Flight Line Drive, just outside of Colfax, Washington.
According to the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, the roadway where the accident happened was covered with frost and ice, which could have contributed to the crash.
Driver Madison Tufts lost control of her car trying to navigate a curve. The vehicle slid off the roadway and struck a dirt embankment before coming to rest on its roof.
The passenger, Alexa Parrish, had to be extricated from the car by the Colfax Fire Department.
Both occupants were transported to the Whitman Community Hospital and were treated for minor injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.