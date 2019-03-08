BOZEMAN, Mont. - One person had to be taken to the hospital after a multi-car pilup on I-90 near Bozeman's Yellowstone International Airport.
According to KULR 8, The crash closed westbound I-90 near mile marker 299 for nearly three hours Thursday night.
A Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. said the crash happened when a semi slid into the median. Trafic tried to slow down, but a chain reaction began after several cars tried to avoid the first crash, with some ending up in the ditch.
About 20 vehicles were involved in the pileup, 11 of which were wrecked.