SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One person was taken to the hospital after a hit and run in Spokane Valley Friday night.
According to the Washington State Patrol, a silver 2008 Chevrolet Aveo was driving westbound on Trent in the turn lane towards south Fancher.
Marian Fleming, 55, was driving a 2001 Ford Explorer with Gary Douglass, 64, as a passenger. Fleming was driving eastbound on Trent approaching Fancher.
The Aveo failed to yield right of way and hit the Explorer in the right lane. The Explorer came to rest blocking the eastbound right lane while the Aveo fled the scene.
The Aveo was found abandoned a block away from the scene.
Douglass was injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Police have not yet identified the suspect driving the Aveo.